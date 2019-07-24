Rs 25 crore worth red chilli, property gutted in fire mishap in Mahabubabad

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Mahabubabad: In a fire mishap that took place in a private cold storage unit near here on Wednesday, Rs 25 crore worth of red chilli, air conditioners and furniture gutted.

Locals, who noticed smoke emanating from Kanakadurga Cold storage, informed to Fire authorities. A four men team rushed to the spot and controlled the flames. Cold storage organizers Harikishan Gopaljadav, Pankaj and Rammoorthy lodged a complaint with the fire officials and it is suspected that short circuit was the reason behind the mishap. MLA Shankar Naik visited the spot and spoke to the organisers of the cold storage unit.

