Rs 2,918 cr Central aid for Telangana Highways

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Monday said that Union Government has given Rs 2,918 crore to Telangana State for National Highways development by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in the past five years (2014-19).

He said Rs1,230 crore was allotted for the development of State Highways and Rs 2,457 crore under PM Sadak Yojana. The Minister said that 23 National Highways are passing through Telangana State.

The Minister said 2. 85 lakh SC students and 5.15 lakh OBC students were getting scholarships in the State and an amount of Rs 2,100 crore had been spent for this purpose.

He said that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) were not against Indian Muslims. “Development of Muslim community along with other minorities in the country has been the stand of the Union Government,” he said.

Earlier, the Union Minister reviewed the progress of social welfare schemes and implementation of scholarships for SC, ST and OBC students in Telangana with the senior officials.

