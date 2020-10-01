Rs 298 crore allotted for drain works in Hyderabad

Minister KT Rama Rao at a recent review meeting had directed the GHMC to commence capping and repair works on open nalas to avoid untoward incidents during monsoons

Hyderabad: The State government has accorded administrative sanction for an amount of Rs 298.34 crore to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for taking up 472 drain works across Hyderabad. MA&UD Principal Secretary, Arvind Kumar issued the orders here on Wednesday.

MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao at a recent review meeting had directed the GHMC to commence capping and repair works on open nalas to avoid untoward incidents during monsoons. Instructions were issued to the GHMC Commissioner to come up with an action plan to complete the works in time.

Following the review meet, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar submitted a proposal to lay/repair/cover nearly 472 storm water drains in Hyderabad with a cost of Rs 298.34 crore. In view of the stringent financial position of the GHMC, the Commissioner had requested the State government to accord administrative sanction by allotting special funds to the civic body.

