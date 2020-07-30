Rs 3 lakh worth ganja seized, three women held in Mahabubabad

By | Published: 7:28 pm

Mahabubabad: Town police arrested three women on charges of selling banned marijuana (ganja) and seized Rs three lakh worth ganja from them on Thursday. The arrested have been identified as Jatothu Laxmi, Dharamsoth Kamala of Pedda Vangara village and Dharamsoth Saritha of Gyama Thanda of Marripeda Bungalow.

According to Mahabubabad SP N Koti Reddy, Jatothu Laxmi has been into ganja purchasing and selling. “The police caught Laxmi and two others when the former was trying to sell the ganja to Dharamsoth Kamala and her daughter Saritha at Mahabubabad town. She purchased the ganja in Bhadrachalam Agency area. The police have seized 27 kgs of dried ganja stuffed in packets,” he added.

The SP appreciated Town PS CI Ravi Kumar, SI Arun Kumar and others staff for arresting the women who were involved in ganja peddling.

