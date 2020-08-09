Rs 30.60 lakh worth ganja seized at Bhadrachalam

By | Published: 8:44 pm

Kothagudem: The police arrested a person and seized ganja worth about Rs 30.60 lakh from his possession at Bhadrachalam in the district on Sunday.

Bhadrachalam Inspector of Police (CI) K Vinod Kumar informed that the town Sub-Inspector of Police Mahesh and team intercepted a car moving suspiciously on Kunavaram road. When they inspected the car they found dry ganja weighing around 204 kilograms.

The accused identified as Vankudoth Bala Kumar of Kolkata thanda in Gudur mandal of Mahabubabad district was transporting the substance to Hyderabad after procuring it from Chatti in Odisha state, the CI said.

