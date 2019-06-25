Rs 3,161 cr credit plan for Karimnagar

By | Published: 9:36 pm

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar district administration released the annual loan plan of Rs 3,161 crore for FY2019-20.

Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed released the annual loan plan at the district-level bankers meeting held at the District Collectorate conference hall here on Tuesday.

He said the plan was 10 times the amount of the last year’s plan and instructed bankers to achieve 100 per cent annual credit plan. A major share of Rs 2,274.75 crore was allocated for the agriculture sector. Of that, Rs 1,548.88 crore was earmarked for crop loans and Rs 394.31 crore for term loans.

On the other hand, Rs 268 crore was allocated for micro industries, Rs 320.17 crore for small-scale industries, Rs 44.25 crore for medium industries and Rs 69.80 crore for other priority sectors.

While obtaining crop loans, farmers should insure their crops, he said. Compensation would be paid to farmers if the crops were damaged due to natural calamities, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter