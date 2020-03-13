Rs 339 cr every month for Telangana’s rural development

By | Published: 10:57 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday reiterated that the Telangana government will release Rs 339 crore per month for rural development under any circumstances. He said the 15th Finance Commission allotted Rs 1,847 crore to the State for rural development for 2019-20 and the State government was pitching in an equal amount as matching fund.

Funds under National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) will also be used for various works taken up in villages. “The funds will be released to gram panchayats as per schedule. If required, we will hold back the payment of salaries to legislators and release funds to the panchayats,” Chandrashekhar Rao said.

Participating in a short discussion on Palle Pragathi in the Assembly, the Chief Minister announced a minimum assured fund of Rs 40 lakh over five years (Rs 8 lakh a year) for each of the 899 gram panchayats, which have a population of less than 500 people, considering their poor revenues. Majority of the total 12,751 gram panchayats will receive Rs 18 lakh each per year over five years i.e. Rs 90 lakh in five years from the State government. “We are ready to fill the revenue gap for smaller gram panchayats to ensure the effective implementation of Palle Pragathi,” he said and directed Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao to release a Government Order in this regard to reflect the government’s commitment to rural development. Chandrashekhar Rao wanted officials and elected representatives to function in tandem to ensure visible development in two-three years.

With reference to issues raised by Congress Legislative Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Chandrashekhar Rao explained that Rs 9 lakh investment on tractors, trolleys and tankers for every village was a one-time investment. As the government was insisting on ensuring cent per cent tax collections, he exuded confidence that the villages will earn their own tax revenue up to Rs 5 lakh and become model villages within two-three years.

The Chief Minister wanted sarpanches and panchayat secretaries to ensure cent per cent tax collections in their villages for their development. He said the State government will enforce the Panchayat Raj Act strictly. “Irresponsibility, irregularities or corruption will not be tolerated. Both sarpanches and officials need to discharge their duties responsibly. Otherwise, action will be initiated against them as per the new Panchayat Raj Act,” Chandrashekhar Rao said. He insisted that the revenue earned by gram panchayats must not be used to pay salaries to government or contract employees, and instead that an alternate arrangement would be made shortly.

To prevent unplanned development, the Chief Minister said only District Collectors were empowered to give layout permissions in rural areas. “Such stringent measures are necessary for the overall development of villages. The previous governments destroyed the Panchayat Raj system and there were days when a sarpanch, who was removed by a Collector, would get the orders canceled by the Minister concerned,” he said.

The Chief Minister urged all legislators to take the initiative and work in coordination with officials to address issues pertaining to villages. He pointed out that an additional Collector was appointed especially for the development of local bodies in all districts.

Donations pour in for Palle Pragathi

Hyderabad: Inspired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s Palle Pragathi, several philanthropists were donating money for the development of their native villages in Telangana. While a contractor from Dammannapet village in Warangal Rural district donated Rs 25 crore, many others, including government employees of Kapulaganeparthy village donated their six months’ salary.

Speaking during a short discussion on Palle Pragathi in the Assembly on Friday, the Chief Minister made a special mention of philanthropists who were donating large sums for the development of their villages and lauded their kindness.

Kamidi Narsimhareddy, a civil contractor from Dammannapet, donated Rs 25 crore, while Gundavarapu Bhaskar Rao from Ghatla Narsingapur village of Husnabad constituency donated Rs 3 crore and Kancherla Krishna Reddy from Nalgonda district gave Rs 1 crore. A group of people from Nallabelly mandal in Narsampet Assembly constituency donated tractors to different gram panchayats.

“There are several such inspirational stories pouring in from different parts of the State, with people volunteering to donate in cash or kind for their village development. They are inspiring many to contribute towards their village development, which is more important than their donation,” the Chief Minister said.

Chandrashekhar Rao emphasised the need to give an honourable farewell to the deceased and said Telangana will be the only State with a common cremation ground, named Vaikuntadhamams, for villagers from different castes and socio-economic strata. “After a couple of years, we will be able to proudly say that we belong to Telangana, which has Vaikuntadhamams, dumpyards, tractors/water tankers, green colonies and even nurseries in every village,” he said.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of Kothakarayagudem village gram panchayat and villagers in Penuballi mandal of Satthupalli Assembly constituency for constructing a Vaikuntadhamam on par with a park.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .