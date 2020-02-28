Rs 35L worth gold seized from flyers in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:16 pm

Hyderabad: The Customs officials on Thursday detained two passengers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad on charges of smuggling gold to the city. Gold weighing 826.68g worth Rs 35 lakh was seized from them. Authorities detained the two when they arrived by flight EK526 from Dubai. On checking them, the officials found the gold concealed in paste form inside their socks.

