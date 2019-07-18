Rs 36 lakh found from kin of Keshampet Tahsildar

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) probing the bribery case that was registered against Keshampet Tahsildar V Lavanya found Rs 36 lakh in the locker of one of her family members.

The ACB officials asked the banks to freeze accounts related to Lavanya, who won the best Tahsildar award in 2017, and her family members as the investigation was still on. They also wrote letters to the banks in this regard. The amount of Rs 36 lakh was in addition to Rs 93.5 lakh of unaccounted cash and 400 grams of gold that was earlier seized from her residence in Hayathnagar.

The cash and gold were recovered during searches that were carried out at Lavanya’s house in Hayathnagar a few days ago before she was arrested in connection with the graft case. When the ACB officials found the cash in the locker, the family members were said to have claimed that they got the cash after selling land.

However, when authorities asked them to submit documents related to the land transaction, there was no response.

After the arrest of Lavanya, officials found that she did not hand over the passbooks of 11 farmers for allegedly failing to pay her the bribe she demanded. Forty-five applications of farmers, who requested computerisation of their land details, were also found inside her official vehicle during the searches.

Meanwhile, the special court for ACB cases has granted two-day custody of Lavanya for further questioning.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter