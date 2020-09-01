Rs 37.5 crore sanctioned for developmental works in Gajwel

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday gave administrative sanction for release of Rs 37.5 crore for taking up developmental activities in Gajwel Assembly constituency area during 2020-21.

The funds will be released to the Gajwel Area Development Authority and also the Siddipet District Collector for implementing the developmental works proposed for the first half of the current fiscal.

