‘Rs 412 cr released to Telangana under Jal Jeevan Mission’

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: The Union government has sanctioned Rs 412.19 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to Telangana to provide fresh drinking water in fluoride-affected rural habitations. In a reply to TRS MP Gaddam Ranjith Reddy, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that the Union government supplements the efforts of States by providing technical and financial assistance through JJM.

During the year 2014-15, Rs 194.07 crore was released to Telangana, Rs 88.93 crore in 2015-16, Rs 110.96 crore in 2016-17, Rs 155.96 crore in 2017-18, Rs 123.18 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 105.52 crore in 2019-20. In 2020-21, the allocation of funds under JJM to Telangana was Rs 412.19 crore, of which Rs 82.71 crore has been released.

In March 2017, an amount of Rs 700.23 crore was released to Telangana under National Water Quality Sub-Mission (NWQSM). In March 2016, with the recommendation of NITI Aayog, Rs 1,000 crore was released to arsenic and fluoride affected States for installation of community water purification plants and commissioning of piped water supply schemes, out of which Rs 94.58 crore was released to Telangana State, he said.

