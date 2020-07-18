Rs 5 lakh financial assistance for Telangana boxer Nikhat Zareen

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:36 pm

Hyderabad: Indian boxer from Telangana State Nikhat Zareen got a boost when she was presented with a cheque for Rs 5 lakh by Natco Pharma company as part of their CSR initiative. Sports Minister V Srininvas Goud handed over the cheque to the boxer from Nizamabad on Saturday.

The fund was aimed to help the pugilist with her training. Nikhat Zareen was the former junior world boxing champion and faced veteran MC Mary Kom in Olympic trials before going down fighting. Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy was also present and said the money will help the boxer prepare better for future tournaments.

