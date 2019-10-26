Rs 5 lakh fined on firm for carrying excess load in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: A penalty of Rs 5 lakh was levied by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on a private firm for carrying excess load of construction materials in the trucks which was damaging roads in Bolarum area.

GHMC Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner V Mamatha said Incorporation Private Limited was carrying heavy load of construction materials in the vehicles, damaging roads in Railway Employees Colony, Bolarum. Accordingly, the firm was fined with Rs 5 lakh, she said.

Further, she also appealed people not to dump construction and demolition waste on roadsides using plastic bags less than 50 microns.

Flyover safe

Meanwhile, the GHMC on Friday asserted that Rajiv Gandhi flyover, Kukatpally was safe and sound. After apprehensions on the stability of the structure were raised in different social media platforms, the civic body projects wing officials inspected the structure and clarified that the flyover slab was safe and sound. A crack had appeared at a joint due to excess cement being used to fix the gap, which eventually got peeled off. This was fixed with a smooth finish, they explained in a press release.

