Rs 50 cr sought for groundnut centre in Telangana

By | Published: 7:46 pm

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy urged the Centre to sanction Rs 50 crore for setting up a Groundnut Research Centre in the State. The Minister, in a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in this regard on Tuesday, said the State government had already identified necessary land for the research centre.

Niranjan Reddy explained that with the State government taking up several irrigation projects, groundnut cultivation had increased manifolds in the State especially in Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba Gadwal and Mahabubnagar districts.

He pointed out that while the national average was only 1,486 kg per hectare, groundnut yield in these districts was around 1,611 kg per hectare. “Further, this region produces pest-resistant quality seeds of groundnut which is also Aflatoxin-free,” he added.

Under these circumstances, the State government decided to establish a groundnut research centre in Wanaparthy to carry out research and produce export quality variants of groundnut seeds.

“There is a huge demand for Aflatoxin-free groundnut seeds as well as peanut butter produced from it, across the world,” the Minister said. He explained that Rs 50 crore was required for construction of the research centre equipped with an advanced research laboratory. He said the research centre will be of great benefit to the farmers of Telangana State as well as groundnut farmers in the country.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .