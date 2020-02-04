Rs 50 cr tourism works inaugurated in Nallamala

By | Published: 11:10 pm

Nagarkurnool: Minister for Tourism and Culture V Srinivas Goud said that Nallamala was being developed as a global tourism hub under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and that Rs 50 crore was spent in recent times to build resorts and hotels, to renovate ancient temples and for operating boating services in the Krishna river, which has been a great natural resource available in Nagarkurnool district.

Addressing mediapersons during his tour of the district to inaugurate the newly built Haritha Hotel at Mannanuru and Haritha Resorts at Eegalapenta, he said that the State government was committed to developing northern and southern Telangana regions equally in terms of tourism.

“There was a time when gun-shots used to resound across the Nallamala forests. People used to be frightened to pass from here. 70 years of inefficient rule had rendered youth jobless and taking to the revolutionary path as they were fed-up with the system. Today we are developing this region in terms of tourism, irrigation and industries. We don’t see that hopeless situation prevailing here anymore. Only chants of ‘Om Namah Shivay’ can be heard now, whether it is at Uma Maheshwaram or Srisailam,” Minister Srinivas Goud said.

Pointing out that boating lounge services has started between Somasila and Srisailam two months ago, he said that a tourism package to Srisailam was soon going to be started to attract domestic, as well as international tourists coming to visit Nallamala from Hyderabad.

“Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao asked us to put tourism packages in the tourism department’s website, so that IT employees can enjoy the breath-taking views of Nallamala. We are going to promote tourists destinations like Somasila, Srisailam, Koilsagar, Mannanuru, Eegalapenta, Laknavaram, Mid Manair dam, Kaleshwaram project and many other places across Telangana in a big way,” he assured.

“In every State there would be at least some places of interest, which can have a great impact on the overall economy of that region. Telangana has many such places to boast of. We don’t need to go to Singapore or even Papikondalu in our neighbouring State. We have better places right here to visit,” he added.

Government Whip and Achampet MLA G Balraju, speaking on the occasion, has said that reverse migration was achieved 100 per cent in the region due to the efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s efforts.

“We as members of legislature have been able to bring to the notice of the government what was required to develop the Nallamala region. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who had heard our pleas, has been very generous in giving funds to develop this region on the tourism front,” he said.

Recalling how the forest’s wealth was looted for decades, driving many plant and animal species to the verge of extinction, Balaraju said that it was only after a campaign like Haritha Haram was launched in Telangana, that forest wealth was being protected. He also said that installation of CCTV cameras in the forest area was also playing a major part in protecting the forests.

During the day’s tour, Minister Srinivas Goud has inaugurated Haritha Hotel in Mannanuru which was constructed at a cost of Rs 14 Crore and Haritha Resorts at Eegalapenta constructed with Rs 26 Crore and the steps laid on the hillock where Uma Maheshwaram temple is located at a cost of Rs 10 Crore.

MLA G Balaraju, MLC K Narayana Reddy, MLC K Damodar Reddy, District Collector E Sreedhar, Tourism MD Manohar and other officials were present on the occasion. The visitors have also sailed on the Krishna River near Srisailam on the boating lounge, along with Tollywood actor Tanikella Bharani, who was the star attraction of the day.

