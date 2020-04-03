Rs 500 ex-gratia for women Jan-Dhan Yojana account holders

By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: As per the guidelines issued by Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, an ex-gratia has been announced for the payment of Rs 500 for women Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) account holders, for next three months. According to State Bank of India (SBI), the amount will be released from April 2. In order to maintain social distancing and orderly withdrawal of money by beneficiaries, SBI requested the customers to withdraw the amount from CSP (Customer Service Points) (Business Correspondents-BCs)/ ATM outlet/ branch. The credit into the account will be advised through SMS by respective banks. SLBC, Telangana appealed to all the women PMJDY account holders to approach the CSP(BC)/ATM/ bank only on the day specified, if not, they can withdraw the amount on April 9.

