Rs 6.1 lakh worth ganja seized, two arrested in Mahabubabad

By | Published: 6:51 pm

Mahabubabad: Mahabubabad Rural Police arrested two persons and seized 61 kgs of ganja worth Rs 6.1 lakh from the duo on Friday. The arrested were identified as Thodam Srinivas of East Godavari district and Banoth Kumar of Bodagutta Thanda near Mahabubabad.

Presenting them before the media here on Saturday, Superintendent of Police (SP) N Koti Reddy said that the two youths were friends and they purchased the contraband in Odisha State and were on their way to Hyderabad to sell the banned substance at Rs 10,000 per kg. “When they were moving suspiciously at Mutyalammagudem cross roads, the police, who were conducting patrolling there, detained them seized 61 kgs of ganja stuffed in three bags,” he added.

“They were planning to catch a train to Hyderabad to sell the banned drug there, the SP said who appreciated the police team for nabbing the smugglers.

