Rs 65 hike in MSP for paddy far short of fair deal: Gutha

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: The Centre on Thursday announced a Rs 65 per quintal hike in Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy, taking the pricing to Rs 1,815 for the 2019-20 crop year, which agriculture officials believe is too meagre an amount to be of any help to the farm sector.

“There is little for the farmers to cheer, since it falls far short of a fair deal for the ryots,” Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Chairman of Telangana State Farmers Coordination Committee (Rythu Samanvaya Samiti) told ‘Telangana Today’.

He said several representations were made to the Centre to hike the MSP for paddy to Rs 2,000 per quintal. “But the Centre seems to have ignored the phenomenal rise in the cost of farming in recent years. It is more so with irrigation-intensive paddy,” he pointed out.

The samithi Chairman said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who had accorded top priority to the farm sector, wrote to the Centre seeking remunerative price for paddy and other crops raised by farmers in the State. “The MSP issue will be taken up with the Chief Minister once again before deciding the next course of action to ensure a fair deal for farmers. The hike is marginal, and it would mean no big benefit for the farmers,” he said.

Pointing out that the procurement by the FCI ensuring MSP for farmers was limited, he said the State had a bumper paddy harvest both in kharif and yasangi. Once the Kaleshwaram project was completed, the area of cultivation under paddy was expected to go up further in the State, Sukhender Reddy said, adding that there was a need to review the MSP announced by the centre.

Commissioner for Agriculture Rahul Bojja said a team of officials from the Commission for Agriculture Cost and Prices (CACP) visited the State a fortnight ago and had a review with the department officials. The team was apprised of all issues related to the cost involved in the cultivation of different crops, he said.

