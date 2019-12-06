Rs 7.3 cr payment to jeweller being probed

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials were probing the payment of Rs 7.3 crore to a prominent jeweller by suspended IMS Director Ch Devika Rani allegedly for purchasing ornaments.

“We are yet to assess the total quantity of gold purchased by Rani as the evaluation process is still on,” an official said. IMS Superintendent K Veeranna, who was also arrested a few days ago, used to work as a conduit for Rani. He used to collect the bribe amounts on behalf of Rani and hand over the same to the jewellery store as per her directions from where Rani would later purchase ornaments, ACB officials said.

On February 21, 2019, he collected Rs 6 lakh from a representative of a pharmaceutical company which supplied medicines to the IMS and handed over the cash to the jewellery store. On several occasions, Veeranna, on Rani’s directions, collected bribes ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh from the pharma companies representatives and gave it to the jewellers, the officials added.

