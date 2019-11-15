Rs 7.50 lakh compensation for Vattem reservoir oustees: Nagarkurnool MLA

By | Published: 10:30 pm 10:31 pm

Nagarkurnool: Nagarkurnool MLA M Janardhan Reddy on Friday announced that the land oustees of Vattem reservoir being constructed under the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) would be compensated on par with those of the Mallanna Sagar reservoir of the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Addressing media persons while participating in developmental activities in his constituency, Janardhan Reddy thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for issuing a Government Order, releasing Rs 53.23 crore towards compensation for Vattem reservoir land oustees belonging to Anakanpally, Anakanpally Thanda, Karukonda Thanda, Ramreddipally Thanda and Gattu Thanda habitations.

In addition to the Rs 7.50 lakh compensation for surrendering their lands, the oustees would now get an additional Rs 5 lakh per acre, besides a 2BHK house for each household.

Janardhan Reddy also assured that by next year, he would work towards completing the Vattem reservoir so that irrigation could be provided to agricultural lands under the project’s 60,000-acre ayacut.

He said he discussed the issue with Chandrashekhar Rao and blamed former Minister N Janardhan Reddy for making false allegations against the State government. He also clarified that steps would be taken to ensure that no illegal encroachments happen along the reservoir’s Full Tank Level (FTL) area and said he would have meetings with the district administration regarding this threat, a point which was raised by N Janardhan Reddy. He also said steps were being taken to avoid mistakes, which were made in the earlier projects by previous governments.

With the Vattem reservoir logjam resolved, former Health Minister Ch Laxma Reddy assured that within a couple of days, he would take the issue of Udandapur reservoir’s land acquisition to the notice of the Chief Minister. He said he will ensure that the land oustees of Kishtaram are also taken into confidence and due compensation is paid to them as per their demands.

