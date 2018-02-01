Rs 721 cr earmarked for road works in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:37 am 1:39 am

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday accorded administrative sanction for Rs 721.86 crore towards the maintenance and renewal of 120 works in GHMC areas.

Of the sanctioned amount, Rs 390.66 crore is to be spent on 53 BT roads, Rs 262.57 crore on 51 CC roads, Rs 40.39 crore on five white-topping roads and Rs 28.53 crore on 11 other works.

The expenditure is to be met out of budgetary support of Rs 500 crore for 2017-18 or subsequent years, and Rs 1,500 crore being raised from banks/financial institutions provided under Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited, the government said.