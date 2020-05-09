Rs 8.3 crore donations made to Telangana CMRF

By | Published: 8:49 pm

Hyderabad: Donations worth Rs 8.3 crore were made to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) by various organisations and individuals supporting the State government in its battle against Coronavirus. The cheques apart from PPE kits and masks, were handed over to Minister KT Rama Rao at his chambers in Masab Tank on Saturday.

Paperboards and Specialty Papers Division (PSPD) contributed Rs 2 crore to the CMRF. The cheque is handed over by ITC-PSPD chief executive officer Sanjay Singh to Minister KT Rama Rao. L&T Metro Rail managing director and chief executive offier KVB Reddy handed over PPE kits and N-95 masks worth Rs 3 crore to the Minister in the presence of Hyderabad Metro Rail managing director NVS Reddy. Pochampad Constructions Private Limited constributed Rs 1 crore worth PPE kits.

Telangana State Cooperative Urban Bank Federation handed over cheques worth Rs 36.71 lakh to Rama Rao at the latter’s office here. Indian Bank managing director and chief executive officer Padmaja Chunduru presented a cheque worth Rs 30 lakh, while Events Now Private Limited contributed Rs 28 lakh to the CMRF. Telangana Federation of Chit Funds president G Vinod Reddy and Tollplus India Limitied donated Rs 25 lakh each, while Telangana State Finance Corporation headquarters employees contributed Rs 23 lakh and Triple Line India Private Limited gave Rs 20 lakh.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .