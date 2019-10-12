Rs. 8 cr prize money for Pro Kabaddi League season 7

By | Published: 2:00 pm

New Delhi: The ‘Toughest Week’ of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 7 is all set to treat fans with exciting matches at EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad and the league has announced a consolidated prize money of Rs 8 crore for this edition.

The consolidated prize money that is at par with prominent leagues with teams and players competing for glory and an attractive prize pool. All the teams qualifying for the playoffs are assured of some prize money, with the champions to bag Rs 3 crore. The runners-up will be handed Rs 1.8 crore, third and fourth placed teams will win Rs 90 lakh each and the fifth and sixth position teams will win Rs 45 lakh each.

The remainder of the prize money pool will be towards various individual awards.

The top six teams to clash in the playoffs are Dabang Delhi, Bengal Warriors, Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha, U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls.