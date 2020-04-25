Rs 80,000 worth gutkha seized, 2 held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:01 pm

Hyderabad: The Golconda police arrested two persons who were allegedly selling gutkha and cigarettes at a shop, and seized property worth Rs 80,000 from them.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a shop at Nadeem Colony and found the shop owner Shaik Faheem (22) and Mohd Jeelani (40) selling gutkha sachets in violation of the law.

“Both were selling pan masala, gutkha and cigarettes at the shop to retailers,” said K Chandrasekhar Reddy, SHO, Golconda.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .