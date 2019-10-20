‘Rs.900 cr saved through reverse tendering’

By | Published: 8:14 pm

Nellore: Andhra Pradesh government has saved Rs.900 crore through reverse tendering, according to water resources minister Anil Kumar Yadav.

Talking to media persons here on Sunday, he hoped that the government would be able to save in the range of Rs.4,000 to Rs.5,000 crore in all projects. Navayuga firm was also invited to participate in Polavaram reverse tendering, he disclosed.

In this context, he also revealed that Ritwik group which bagged a contract during the Telugu Desam Party regime, quoted a lesser amount in Velugonda project reverse tendering. “The TDP should appreciate the government for saving funds. Had we not taken up reverse tendering, we all know which Babu will pocket these funds,” he remarked.

Yadav also stated that the state was experiencing copious rainfall since a man with good hart like eddy was at the helm.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter