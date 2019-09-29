Rs 93 lakh compensation for Saudi crane crash victim

By | Published: 10:04 pm

Jeddah: A street vendor from Hyderabad who sustained injuries in a crane crash in Mecca in 2015 was pleasantly surprised when he received a cheque of US $133,000, equivalent to Rs 93.77 lakh, from the Saudi Arabian government recently by post.

Shaikh Mujeeb, a street vendor who sells plastic items on roads, is a father of five in Talabkatta area of old city and sole breadwinner. He came for Haj in 2015 along with his mother. He was critically injured in a crane crash in Mecca on September 11, 2015. Mujeeb was admitted in King Abdulaziz Hospital. Mujeeb is one among three in Telangana who received compensation from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman.

“I can’t express my joy and pleasure,” Mujeeb told Telangana Today over phone after receiving the cheque. “I rescued and pushed other pilgrims while crane was falling,” he recalled. Present Indian Consul General Md Noor Rahman Sheikh, who was then Haj consul, had visited Mujeeb in the hospital.

Showing gratitude to the Saudi authorities and Indian diplomats, Mujeeb added, “It was indeed a surprise for me to receive such hefty amount. I thank Saudi King Salman for granting the compensation. Also, Indian Ambassador Dr Ausaf Sayeed and Consul General Md Noor Rahman Shiekh for their effective coordination”, he added.

There were total of 14 injured Indian pilgrims identified by Saudi authorities and they were granted compensation of five lakh Saudi Riyals each that is equivalent to US $133,000.

Shameem Banu and Khader Bee from Telangana and Mohammed Abdul Khader and his wife Fatima Bee of Machilipatnam of Krishna district were among 13 Indian pilgrims who died in the crash.

The families of deceased pilgrims have received one million Riyals that is equivalent to Rs 1.88 crore.

The Saudi government has disbursed the compensation amount to families of 13 Indians who died and 14 who were injured, said Indian Consul General.

