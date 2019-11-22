RS Deputy Chairman lauds GIC

By | Published: 12:07 am 12:11 am

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh lauded TRS MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar for his initiative, the Green India challenge. He has announced that he has accepted the challenge thrown at him by MP Banda Prakash. Earlier, MP Banda Prakash handed over the information brochure on the campaign to the Deputy Chairman. “It is a great initiative that everyone is planting three saplings and nominating three people to do so. I call upon everyone to participate in the campaign. The green challenge helps fight pollution and produce fresh oxygen,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.