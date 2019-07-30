RSC-IDLS conducts health camp for school children

By | Published: 10:06 pm

Royal Society of Chemistry, Indian Deccan Local Section (RSC-IDLS) conducted a nutrition and health camp for people for school children with hearing impairment from classes I to VII at People with Hearing Impaired Network (PHIN), Malakpet, recently. Prof V Peesapati, secretary, RSC-IDLS, explained to students, through their class teacher, the main purpose of organising this camp – which is to provide awareness on importance of nutritious food essential for overall well-being by following certain good eating habits.

P Balakrishna Reddy, general secretary, welcomed the RSC Members, nutrition experts and doctors. V Janaki, president, PHIN, appreciated and thanked the RSC for conducting the nutrition and health camp for students. More than 110 students with speech and hearing impairment participated enthusiastically in the event and the children were divided into two groups as juniors (5-9 years old) and seniors (10-12 years of age). National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) research scholars T Shalini and Udaykanth explained about the importance of nutrition, chemistry behind a balanced diet and good health through visual charts to students and recorded their height and weight.

Dr K Krishna Rao checked the general health of each student and prescribed medicines to required students. Dr Jyoti Nikam conducted the dental checkup and advised the students about the dental care to be taken, explained through their teacher, and she distributed toothpastes to students. Lion KU Jacob Chacko, Lions Club, Secunderabad, sponsored the eye checkup wherein Hasan Ali and Sreenivas Rao conducted eye screening of each student and prescribed spectacles to the required students.