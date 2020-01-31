Record 24th title for PSPB men

By | Published: 12:05 am 11:18 pm

Hyderabad: Defending champions Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) men and Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) women crowned glory in the ongoing UTT National Table Tennis Tournament being held at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium on Thursday.

This was PSPB’s 24th national title, the most by any team in the history of the national championship far. The defending champions, consisting the likes of top national players, A Sharath Kamal who skipped the final, G Sathiyan, U-21 World Number 1 Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai had to toil hard against a spirited Delhi side before winning the final 3-0.

Harmeet looked down and out in the first two games against an attacking Subhanshu Grover and was trailing before coming back strongly to eke out a 7-11, 8-11, 11-5, 11-4, 11-6 victory. The 26-year-old paddler used his backhand strokes and played a fast-paced game, leaving no clue to Shubhanshu.

The second tie featuring top Indian paddler G Sathiyan and Parth Virmani was a five-set affair with both players giving it their best shot. Sathiyan won the first and third sets while Virmani took the game deep creating hopes of a major scare. The fifth and the decider game also went down the wire and Virmani enjoyed a 10-7 lead but the experienced Sathiyan did not let the match slip and sealed it 12-10.

However, Delhi, playing the final after a gap of 37 years, did not surrender the third tie easily. Payas Jain, playing against the U-21 World No.1, did win the first set 11-9 but conceded the next two 6-11, 6-11. The fourth set was a treat to the crowd with both players fighting hard for each point. In the end, Payas hit back to back smashes to seal the game. However, Manav approached the fifth game with a clear plan, using his backhand to good effect as PSPB sealed the match and the title.

RSPB women had a relatively easier outing against Bengal A blanking them 3-0 with Sagarika Mukherjee, Takeme Sarkar and Moumita Dutta winning their respective ties.

Talking after the match, Sathiyan said he is proud about the team’s title. “We had to fight hard against Delhi. But in the end, a win is a win. I was coming back from Portugal and it was physically challenging to adapt to the conditions. Happy that we came out winners,” he said.

Results: (Team Championships Final):

Men: PSPB bt Delhi 3-0 (Harmeet Desai bt Sudhanshu Grover 7-11, 8-11, 11-5, 11-4, 11-6, G.Sathiyan bt Parth Virmani 11-8, 9-11, 11-5, 6-11, 12-10, Manav Thakkar bt Payas Jain 9-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-13, 11-4).

Women: RSPB bt Bengal ‘A’ 3-0 (Sagarika Mukherjee bt Prapti Sen 11-8, 8-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-6, Takeme Sarkar bt Mousumi Paul 13-11, 7-11, 11-8, 11-4, Moumita Datta bt Surbhi Patwari 11-4, 9-11, 11-6, 12-10.)

