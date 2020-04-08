RSS initiative to extend assistance to Corona affected across the country

By | Published: 3:40 pm

Hyderabad: The karyakartas of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have been implementing many seva programmes across the country to help those affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, even while extending all cooperation to the State and Central Government initiatives. RSS swayamsevaks have always been in the forefront in extending crucial help whenever there was a disaster anywhere in the nation, RSS Telangana Karyavah Kacham Ramesh said in a press statement. He reminded how RSS has been described by many eminent people as a force that is always ready for selfless service.

In Telangana, 2678 RSS Swayamsevaks have helped 25 thousand families in 369 places. RSS swayamsevaks have been working with various organizations including those inspired by Sangh like Seva Bharati. As part of the initiative to help the corona affected, RSS has been feeding poor people, distributing essential commodities through a kirana kit, known as “Survival Kit” at the doorstep in addition to other activities. They have also been creating awareness about coronavirus and precautions to be taken to prevent its spread. They have also been volunteering to ensure that social distancing is followed at ration shops and other places where crowds can gather and volunteering to help police and sanitary workers in their work , Kacham Ramesh said.

The lockdown caused hardship to common people and lakhs of swayamsevaks are working across the nation to give them necessary assistance. Two lakh swayamsevaks have so far helped more than 25 lakh families in 26 thousand locations across the country, Ramesh revealed.

