RSS supremo is chief guest for Ganesh immersion procession in Hyderabad

By | Published: 2:58 pm

Hyderabad: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be the chief guest for the centralized Ganesh immersion procession from Balapur to Tank Bund on September 12 here.

Bhagwat, who is taking part in the procession here for the first time, will address devotees between 3.30 pm and 4.30 p.m. at MJ Market Circle, Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi general secretary J. Bhagwanth Rao said at a press conference here on Friday.

Apart from the RSS Chief, Pragya Mission founder Swami Pragyanand will also address devotees at Shahalibanda, Charminar, MJ Market Circle, Basheerbagh, Dr. BR Ambedkar statue and NTR Gardens.

As many as 1.50 lakh Ganesh idols will be immersed during the 11-day Vinayaka Chathurthi festival, with the maximum to be immersed on September 12 falling on ‘Anant Chaturdasi.’

The centralized Ganesh idols procession will start from Balapur after the auctioning of the giant laddu at 8 am, and pass through the main thoroughfares of Shahalibanda, Charminar, MJ Market Circle, Basheerbagh and Liberty crossroads before culminating at Tank Bund.

Rao said the district administration was organizing a coordination meeting with departments concerned to review the arrangements to be made for the smooth conduct of the immersion procession. GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar will be the nodal officer for the meeting.

A request was also made to the Transport department to take necessary steps for arranging vehicles to the Ganesh pandal organizers on the immersion day. The Samithi also welcomed the State government’s decision to organize ‘Ganga Aarthi’ at Tank Bund during the 11-day festival.

Responding to a question whether there was any pressure on the organizers to start the immersion of towering Khairatabad idol in the morning instead of evening, he said there was no pressure and it was a collective decision.

