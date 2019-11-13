RSSDI gets new president

By | Published: 8:30 pm

Hyderabad: Senior physician from Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, Dr Ch Vasanth Kumar was unanimously elected as president elect to the prestigious Research Society for Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI), which is the largest professional body of doctors managing diabetes in India.

The physician was elected in the general body meeting held during 47th annual conference at Jaipur. The RSSDI has over 7,500 doctors as members from all over India.

Dr Vasanth Kumar will also be the scientific chairman of the annual scientific meeting on diabetes, to be held in Mumbai in 2020 and is expected to draw the participation of about 5,000 delegates and 200 national and International faculty members.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.