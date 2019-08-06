RTA to install fire safety equipment soon in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: Regional Transport Authority (RTA) offices in the city, most of which lack fire safety equipment, will become equipped to fight fires with the department to soon issue instructions on installment of fire safety equipment in all RTA offices.

Usually government offices witness huge rush during working days and offices of the RTA in the city are among the busiest government offices in the capital. However, most of these offices have been sitting ducks in case of a fire as most of them do not have fire safety equipment.

When the issue was brought to the notice of G Mamata Prasad, Joint Transport Commissioner (Administration and Planning), she said strict instructions would soon be issued to all offices to set up fire safety equipment to tackle any untoward incident.

“Every government office should have fire safety equipment such as fire extinguishers and other necessary tools. However, a few of our offices did not set up them. We will now ask officials to install them in the interest of public safety,” she said.

According to sources, RTA offices in Secunderabad, Ibrahimpatnam, Uppal, Medchal, Kukatpally, Kondapur, Attapur, Mehdipatnam and the old building in Khairatabad do not have fire safety equipment. Last year, the Central Zone RTA office at Khairatabad had suffered damages after a short circuit triggered a fire.

Every day, these RTA offices receive thousands of applications for various transactions such as driving licence, vehicle registration, fitness certificate, no objections certificates and others, and, fire safety equipment is essential here.

Citizen’s charter not updated

Most RTA offices in the city also lack an updated citizen’s charter which provides information on the fee for various transactions and other services for the convenience of public.

Through the citizen’s charter, the public can learn about the timelines set by the department for various processes, procedures and delivery requirements.

While some offices do not display the charter at all. those displayed at other offices are not updated. That is not all. There are no Right to Information (RTI) desk at all offices in the capital’s RTA offices.

