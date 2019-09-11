RTA Mancherial unit fares well in collection of taxes, despite staff crunch

By | Published: 12:03 am 10:35 pm

Mancherial: The Road Transport Authority (RTA) unit of Mancherial district has put up a good show of revenue collection, despite staff shortage. More importantly, it was creating awareness on road safety and has been taking up community service programmes with the help of voluntary organisations. It is going to complete three years this October.

District Road Transport Officer (RTO) L Kishtaiah told Telangana Today that the district RTA was in third position in the State by achieving 70.11 per cent of target from April 1 to August 31. It had registered Rs 14.3 crore in the form of fees for registering new vehicles, issuing driving license and green taxes etc against the target of Rs 20.41 cr. It is displaying remarkable performance despite facing shortage of staffers, he pointed out.

By registering over 70 percent of revenues, the unit surpassed the State’s average achievement of the target, which was computed to be 60.81 percent. It is trailing behind Jogulamba and Suryapet district, which recorded 78.86 ad 78.43 percent of target, respectively. It, is however leading its counterparts of Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Nirmal districts that saw below 64 percent.

According to RTO, the district has 2,23,317 vehicles that fall in various categories including transport, non-transport. Of them, 47,961 vehicles are found to be aged more than 15 years. Two-wheeler accounted for 42,292. There are 1,838 cars and 1,371 tractors. A total of 1,018 good vehicles and 41 vans belonging to educational institutions can be found.

Shortage of staff

When it comes to the size of staff, RTA Mancherial unit has one Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) against its sanctioned strength of three posts. Two Assistant MVIs against three and a senior assistant against two and the post of superintendent is lying vacant for quite long.

Authorities of the unit conducted a blood donation camp to mark Road Safety Week, in Mancherial in February last. They organise 2K Run to mark the Road Safety Week every April, involving youngsters and motorists.

