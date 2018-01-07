RTA struggles to find land for offices in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:15 am 11:05 pm

Hyderabad: Indicating how land had become premium in the capital, even government departments are struggling to find space to have their own offices. The latest department that is desperately scouting for land in the city is the Road Transport Authority, which has several of its offices currently located in rented buildings.

The RTA offices in Kukatpally, Ibrahimpatnam and Malakpet are among others where the department is depending on rented space. Efforts to have an own building for the Authority, especially in Kukatpally, have hit a wall, officials say. Srinivas Puppala, District Transport Officer, Medchal, said despite efforts through various channels, land in Kukatpally was yet to be found. The department needs nearly 5 acres for the constructing a new building in the place of the rented one, he said.

With 10 RTA offices in the city and the Greater Hyderabad limits, the unit in Kukatpally is one of the busiest. On an average, more than 500 customers visit the RTA office in Kukatpally for various services including vehicle registration, driving licence, learning licence and others. An official with the RTA at Kukatpally said, “There is an urgent need to have our own building. We had earlier approached the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority seeking land near the Y junction in Kukatpally. But there has been no result so far.”

Even as this dilemma is yet to be over, Transport Minister P Mahender Reddy in a recent meeting has directed officials to acquire land for RTA offices immediately in Kukatpally, Patancheru, Armoor, Korutla, Jagtial and Peddapalli among other spots. Reddy has instructed officials to send proposals to district Collectors to identify land for 12 RTA offices by end of January.