RTC AC bus fares to get cheaper in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:19 am 1:21 am

Hyderabad: The ticket prices of AC buses in Hyderabad are all set to come down. While the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has hiked fares of Ordinary, Metro Express, Metro Deluxe, Palle Velugu and other inter-State services, ticket fares of AC buses are likely to be reduced to increase occupancy ratio.

As compared with other bus services in the city, the occupancy ratio in AC buses is meagre but the ticket fares are higher than what passengers pay in metro trains. “For instance, ticket fare of a metro train from LB Nagar to Miyapur is Rs 60, while the fare in AC buses is Rs 110, which is almost double. This is the reason most of the passengers are not travelling in AC buses. This fare is likely to come down anywhere between Rs 70 and Rs 80”, said V Venkateshwarlu, Executive Director (Greater Hyderabad Zone).

However, till the fares are revised, the existing fare structure will continue. The revised fares for Metro Luxury will come into effect later after rationalising the fares, he said.

In all, there are 130 AC buses running in the city with a daily occupancy of 50 per cent. The AC buses running service on routes like Uppal-Lingampally, Patancheru-Koti record less than 40 per cent occupancy while the LB Nagar-Lingampally stretch has a 60 per cent occupancy, said an official.

Special services

For special services on occasions like fairs, festivals and weekends, special fares will be charged not exceeding 1.5 times the normal fare of the type of service operated. This measure is aimed at improving the financial performance of the RTC.

Hike in combi tickets fare

Along with fares in all services, the MMTS-RTC combi ticket has been revised from Rs 880 to Rs 1,090, while ‘Travel as you like ticket – non AC ticket’ which is valid for 24 hours has been increased from Rs 80 to Rs 100.

Schedules to be changed

As the TSRTC is registering losses owing to low occupancy in early morning and late night services, officials are working on changing the bus schedules and cutting down unnecessary services. Usually, the RTC starts bus services in the city from around 4 am till 11.30 pm.

“We end-up operating first and last services for the sake of 5 to 7 passengers, resulting in a huge loss for the corporation. We have received instructions from higher authorities to reduce unnecessary services in Hyderabad,” said Venkateshwarlu.

Mobile toilets for RTC staff

Upon the instructions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to provide basic amenities for women conductors, the TSRTC has decided to set up mobile toilets at 37 bus change-over points in the city.

