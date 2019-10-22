RTC agitation: Police act tough against protesters across Telangana

By | Published: 11:11 pm 11:15 pm

Adilabad/Mancherial: Over 50 RTC workers and leaders, and some BJP members were arrested for allegedly obstructing duties of temporary staffers in Mancherial on Tuesday.

According to the Mancherial police, 18 employees were booked for obstructing duties of drivers and conductors, while a case was registered against 35 others under Section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). They were shifted to Naspur, Srirampur and Kasipet police stations. The employees were protesting by distributing roses to the temporary drivers and conductors on duty.

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana said stern action would be initiated against those taking out rallies and blocking roads without permission, and causing inconvenience to the public. He said the striking workers would not be allowed to enter bus depots and stands.

Satyanarayana warned that criminal cases would be booked against those preventing duties of temporary drivers and conductors. He said the police were keeping an eye on the workers using CCTV cameras, and the footage would be used as evidence against them. He also said special teams were formed and patrolling intensified. The Commissioner further cautioned that cases would be registered against the workers if they stop police personnel from discharging their duty. He appealed to the public to cooperate with the police.

Section 144 in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: The Nizamabad police on Tuesday imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the IPC and warned that anyone obstructing RTC bus services or posing threat to temporary drivers and conductors would be punished.

Nizamabad Additional Commissioner of Police M Sridhar Reddy said the Police Department took a serious view of hurdles being created to disrupt the bus services and said cases would be registered against those involved in such acts.

He said under the prohibitory orders, no more than four persons would be allowed to gather at any public place and violators will be taken into police custody. So far, four cases were registered in the district following damage caused to RTC property, including buses. Two persons were sent to prison and investigation was on in two other cases under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Criminal Amendment Act.

Reddy also warned auto-rickshaw drivers against overcharging passengers and said they would be booked if found doing so. The prohibitory orders will stay in place until further notice, he said.

4 booked for disrupting services in Gadwal

Jogulamba Gadwal: Four persons were booked for obstructing temporary RTC drivers from discharging duty and verbally abusing them in Itikyala mandal on Tuesday.

On Monday night, Akepogu Ganesh, Akepogu Mahesh, Akepogu Sai Kumar and Akepogu Dharam Teja stopped an RTC bus going from Gadwal to Shabad village at Itikyala mandal headquarters. They entered into a heated argument with the driver. According to the complaint lodged with the Itikyala police, the driver was threatened and verbally abused by the four persons.

The accused were produced before the Alampur Court Magistrate on Tuesday and sent to judicial remand. District In-charge SP K Apoorva Rao said stern action would be taken against those obstructing temporary RTC drivers from performing their duties.

A similar statement also came from the police department heads across Palamuru region, who said Section 144 was in force and that no meetings, rallies or protests would be allowed without permission. RTC workers, who were on an indefinite strike, would not be allowed to enter bus stands and that criminal cases would be filed against those trying to obstruct the temporary staff from performing their duties.

2 arrested for damaging buses in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: The district police arrested one TSRTC worker and an auto-rickshaw driver for damaging RTC buses on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said accused G Sanjeeva Rao, an RTC conductor of the Mahabubabad depot; and P Narasimha, an auto driver of Yellandu; were sent to judicial custody.

They allegedly damaged buses at the Yellandu bus station recently. The culprits involved in damaging government property and buses, and attacking temporary drivers/conductors at Manuguru would soon be arrested, Dutt said. He cautioned that those damaging buses and causing inconvenience to passengers by obstructing services would be dealt with seriously. He advised the union leaders to protest peacefully.

Meanwhile, Manuguru depot officials complained to the local police about stone-pelting at the depot. The police booked a case. Also, Khammam Commissioner of Police (CP) Tafseer Iqbal said any person obstructing temporary drivers or conductors from discharging their duties would be found guilty and booked. He said all required measures were taken to ensure the safety of passengers and steps were taken for the smooth passage of the buses. Security was also stepped up on RTC bus routes.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .