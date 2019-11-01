RTC bandh evokes mixed response in Karimnagar

By | Published: 10:32 pm

Karimnagar: The Karimangar town shutdown call given by BJP and RTC JAC in protest against the death of driver Nangunuri Babu evoked mixed response from the public.

While RTC buses were operated on all routes without any hindrance, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions remained closed for the day.

While some businessmen closed their shops voluntarily, others continued with their business as usual. BJP workers were seen forcing people to close their shops and other business establishments in the town in the morning. A huge contingent of police was deployed at the district headquarters bus stand as well as important location in the town to prevent any untoward incidents.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter