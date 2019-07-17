RTC bus carrying 125 passengers seized in Jagtial

By | Published: 10:25 pm

Jagtial: The district RTC officials don’t seem to have learnt a lesson from the ghastly bus accident at Kondagattu ghat road which claimed 60 lives on September 11, last year.

On Wednesday, a Korutla-bound bus from Karimnager was over-loaded with 125 passengers against the actual maximum seating capacity of 55. The State-run bus was on its way to Kondagattu when Road Transport Authority officials, acting on a tip-off, pulled over the over-loaded bus and seized it. The bus crew resorted to allow 75 passengers excessively to the allowed capacity putting all the lives at risk. Majority of the passengers were college students and aged people, said the officials.

RTA officials led by Deputy Transport Commissioner Kishan Rao stoopped the bus near Kodimyal which is just 5 km away from the Kondagattu accident spot and seized the bus. A notice will be issued to the depot manager that the bus is linke with, he said, adding that had it been allowed like that to its destination, it would have been a disastrous for the passengers since the bus was packed way beyond its capacity.

