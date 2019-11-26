RTC bus knocks down pedestrian in Sangareddy

By | Published: 8:13 pm

Sangareddy: A Zaheerabad depot TSRTC bus knocked down a pedestrian while he was crossing NH-65 at Kavalampet village of Kandi Mandal in Sangareddy district on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as B Kishan Goud (51), a resident of Manjeera Nagar in Sangareddy town.

The victim was crossing the road to catch a vehicle on the other side of the road to reach home after offering prayers at a local temple at Kavalampet village. The bus driver, Md Imtiyaz, fled from the scene immediately after the incident. Death was instantaneous for Kishan Goud who suffered serious head injuries. Indrakaran Police have registered a case.

