RTC bus knocks down techie in Hyderabad

Published: 8:54 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed in road accidents in the city on Wednesday. At Mehdipatnam, a software employee was killed when the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a TSRTC bus.

According to the police, Mohd Abdul Qayyum was on his way to work. At around 6.50 am, a TSRTC bus rammed his bike from behind. “The bus hit the motorcycle near PVNR Expressway Pillar No 26. Qayyum fell on the road and sustained serious head injuries. He was shifted to a private hospital where doctors pronounced him dead,” the Asifnagar police said. A case was registered against the RTC driver.

Biker killed

At Chandrayangutta, R Mallesh (28) of Mailardevpally died when an unknown vehicle hit his motorcycle. He was going towards Barkas when the unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle at around 9.30 am. He sustained injuries and died on the spot, the Chandrayangutta police said. A case was registered by the police and efforts were on to identify the vehicle.

