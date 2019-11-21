RTC conductor suffers heart attack in Jagitial

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Jagitial: An RTC conductor, who was deputed in Jagitial depot, suffered a heart stroke on Thursday in the district.

Boga Janardhan, a native of Muthyampeta of Malyala mandal opened a kirana store in the village three days ago to run the family. He was disturbed over the RTC strike, family members said. While discussing the issue of strike with them, he complained of chest pain. He was rushed to a government hospital in Jagitial and later to a private hospital in Karimnagar where he is being treated.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.