Telangana: RTC driver attempts suicide, condition critical

By | Published: 4:40 pm 4:43 pm

Nagarkurnool: A TSRTC driver, who was reportedly depressed over financial problems being faced by his family due to the ongoing RTC strike, attempted suicide by consuming pesticide on Friday. He has been admitted to hospital where he is reported to be in a critical condition.

Khaja (37), a resident of Palem village in Bijinapally mandal, was working in Shadnagar depot as an RTC driver. Due to financial problems his family has been facing, his wife and children had taken to cotton picking as labourers. Depressed over his family’s financial problems, he consumed pesticide. His family members admitted him at Nagarkurnool Government Hospital, where his condition was said to be critical.

Former MP Nagam Janardhan Reddy, BJP leaders Bangaru Shruthi and Dileep Achary met Khaja’s family members and consoled them.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter