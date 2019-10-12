RTC driver attempts suicide in Khammam

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Khammam: A TSRTC driver allegedly attempted suicide by trying to immolate himself here on Saturday.

The driver, Srinivas Reddy, belongs to Ramachandrapuram of Nelakondapalli mandal in the district and works at the Khammam RTC depot. The driver’s family members told the press that Srinivas Reddy was worried over the prospects of losing his job in the wake of the ongoing strike called by RTC JAC.

He doused himself with kerosene and set himself ablaze at his residence. He was rushed to Khammam District Hospital for treatment. According to doctors, Srinivas Reddy suffered 70 to 80 per cent burns and said he was in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, mild tension prevailed at the District Hospital where striking RTC workers staged a protest holding the government responsible for the incident.

The RTC workers also staged protest at the District Collectorate. While this protest was on, another RTC worker, Venkateswarlu, attempted suicide by dousing himself with petrol. He was stopped by his fellow workers.

