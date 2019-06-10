RTC driver killed in accident in Yadagirigutta depot

By | Published: 8:01 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: A driver of TSRTC died as he was knocked down by a bus being driven by another driver in Yadagirigutta depot on Monday

G Naresh (35), who was working as a driver in Yadagirigutta depot and native of Bongugula village of Rajapet mandal in the district, did not notice the bus moving in reverse direction at the depot. Its driver did not notice the fellow driver standing behind it. Naresh received multiple injuries in the incident and succumbed to injuries after he was admitted to hospital. Police registered a case and are investigating.