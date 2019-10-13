RTC driver who attempted suicide, dies at city hospital

By | Published: 11:31 am

Hyderabad: The TSRTC bus driver who attempted suicide by setting himself on fire in Khammam on Saturday, is reported to have lost his life at the Apollo Hospital near DRDO here in the city on Sunday morning.

Leaders of various political parties along with the TSRTC Joint Action Committee convenor Ashwathama Reddy visited the hospital. While they said Srinivas Reddy lost his life and held the state government responsible for Srinivas Reddy’s death, the hospital is yet to officially make any announcement on his status.

Ashwathama Reddy told reporters at the hospital that suicides and taking life is not the solution to the struggle launched by RTC unions. He said Ministers were inciting the striking workers and requested them not to do so.

Meanwhile, the police department deployed a large force at the hospital and began taking into custody political party leaders and workers converging at the hospital.

