RTC drivers, conductors presented rewards in Khammam

By | Published: 10:37 pm

Khammam: Drivers and conductors of TSRTC in Khammam were presented with cash rewards for achieving better fuel efficiency and occupancy rate here on Friday.

At a programme organised at Khammam bus depot, manager V Siva Shanker handed over the cash rewards and appreciated the staff. Speaking on the occasion he asked the staff to work dedicatedly for the development of the corporation. He appealed to the drivers to save fuel by adopting better driving practices and conductors to improve revenue by ensuring proper occupancy in buses. Drivers and conductors should boost the image of RTC by offering quality services, he said.

Conductors S Narasimha Rao, B Sandhya, S Ravi, A Venkateswrlu, B Pullaiah, T Bhagyalaxmi, drivers P S Narayana, P V Reddy and R N Rao were among those received the rewards. Assistant manager G Laxminarayana, Deputy Superintendent (Traffic) G Rajitha and others were present.

