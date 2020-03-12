RTC earnings on the rise: P Ajay Kumar

By | Published: 11:02 pm

Hyderabad: In a development that augurs well for the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s (TSRTC), daily earnings of the corporation have increased considerably and for the past two months, employees’ salaries were paid through its own income without any assistance from the State government, Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar said on Thursday.

Following introduction of some measures, TSRTC’s daily earnings have increased by nearly Rs.1.5 crore. Earlier, the daily earnings were about Rs. 11 crore which has now escalated to Rs.12.5 crore. A target has been set to achieve Rs.13 crore daily earnings, he said.

This has helped in paying employees’ salaries through the corporation’s income without seeking any financial assistance from the State Government, he informed to the Legislative Council here.

Replying to a question by TRS MLC B Venkateswarlu during Question Hour, the Minister said TSRTC was gearing up to launch parcel and cargo services shortly to generate additional revenue. About 700 buses, which have completed 1 lakh kilometres, have been identified for utilisation in the cargo service.

Already, 70 buses have been fabricated by removing seats and other minor changes at the Bus Body Building Unit, Miyapur, to handle cargo services and another 30 buses will be ready by this month end. Plans are being made to launch the cargo service with a first fleet of 100 buses and each bus will have a capacity of carrying six to eight tonnes, he said.

Similarly, small modifications are being made to few other buses to handle parcel service. A small compartment will be arranged in the buses to transport the parcels. Through introduction of cargo and parcel service, TSRTC aims to generate Rs.300 to Rs.400 crores additional revenue, the Minister explained.

After Rs.235 crore were released for paying employees’ salaries for the 52-day strike period by the Government, JAC leaders, who had actively participated in the strike performed milk bath to the portraits of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, he said.

All measures are being made to construct new bus stands at all feasible locations, besides providing basic amenities like toilets. He appealed the Council Members to donate grants from their CDFs for constructing toilets and other facilities at bus stands.

