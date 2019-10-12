RTC employees offer prayers in Medak

By | Published: 7:42 pm

Sangareddy: Continuing their protest, RTC employees on on Saturday offered prayers at a temple, a mosque and a church in Medak town on Saturday. The protesting employees offered prayers at the Lord Kodandarama Temple, Medak Church and at a local mosque seeking divine blessings. They also took out a rally in the town. The protesting employees also took out similar rallies and dharnas across the erstwhile Medak district on Saturday. Meanwhile, the RTC authorities have continued to operate RTC services giving little chance for any inconvenience for the passengers under all the eight depots.

