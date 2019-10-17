RTC employees stage novel protest in Nalgonda

By | Published: 1:15 am

Nalgonda: The indefinite strike by TSRTC unions entered the 12th day on Wednesday with employees and workers taking out a rally in Nalgonda with begging bowls protesting against the attitude of the State government towards their ‘genuine demands.’ About 600 RTC workers participated in the rally which started from town’s bus stand and passed through Prakasham Bazar, Ambedkar Statue, Clock Tower Centre and RP Road. The leaders of left parties – CPM, CPI and Bahujana Communist Party participated in the rally and extended support to the striking RTC employees.

Speaking on the occasion, leader of RTC Employees Union Dayakar said that the State government was treating them like enemies. “We did not face such an experience even during the Telangana agitation when we participated in Sakala Janula Samme in undivided Andhra Pradesh,” he lamented, adding that there was no question of withdrawing the strike “despite the attempts by the government to scuttle it.”

80 pc RTC bus services operated in Adilabad

Adilabad: Over 80 per cent of bus services were operated in six depots, Adilabad, Asifabad, Bhainsa, Mancherial, Nirmal, Utnoor, fall under Adilabad region of the corporation, helping passengers reaching their destinations on Wednesday. The percentage of services is gradually going up, with more and more temporary drivers and conductors being appointed to ply the buses.

Meanwhile, rallies and solidarity meetings marked the 12th day of the strike by TSRTC employees in Adilabad district. Alternative public transportation system was arranged for the convenience of the public.

Various organisations including Madiga Reservations Porata Samiti (MRPS), ABVP, CPI ML ND, Kula Vivaksha Porata Samithi (KVPS) extended solidarity to the striking workers in Adilabad and Mancherial who continued to take out rallies as part of the agitation. The leaders of these outfits criticized the government for not coming forward to address long pending issues of the employees and their demands.

Leaders of Joint Action Committee belonging to agitating workers wanted the government to put an end to the agitation at the earliest. They requested it to save the corporation by announcing some grants and incentives. They flayed Chief Minister K Chadrasekhar Rao for forcing them to launch the strike. They cautioned that they would intensify the stir if their demands were not met out.

Meanwhile, authorities of the TSRTC are going to introduce Tickets Issuing Machines (TIM) for preventing frauds and charging additional fares by temporary conductors across the erstwhile Adilabad district from Thursday. It was alleged that certain conductors are collecting more charges than prices set by the corporation in the wake of poor monitoring and vigilance.

RTC workers stage rasta roko in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: RTC employees and workers staged rasta roko in front of Karimnagar bus stand on Wednesday. As part of the State level JAC call, they staged protest demonstration. They raised slogans against the State government. District congress committee president Katakam Mruthunjayam extended his support to agitating RTC workers by participating in the meeting held at bus stand.

Speaking on the occasion, DCC president appealing striking workers not to end lives. Employees should put a brave fight against the State government and achieve their goal, he said.

On the other hand, Bahujana Samaj Party has also extended its support to agitating RTC workers.

